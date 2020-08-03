Ayodhya turns into fortress ahead of ground-breaking for Lord Ram temple

Ahead of the ground breaking ceremony for the grandiose Lord in on August 5, the temple town has been turned into a virtual fortress with different agencies taking over the security net. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present at the event.

The district borders will be completely sealed this evening, considering high threat perception and the presence of VVIPs at the foundation laying ceremony on Wednesday afternoon. Only local residents and those with valid passes would be let in after proper screening and security checks.

According to sources, about 3,500 policemen, 40 companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and 10 companies of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been requisitioned from other districts for deployment in for the event, apart from the local police force.

The ceremony, however, will be held in compliane with covid-19 safety and health protocols.

The state additional director general of police (ADG), law and order, has been tasked with directly handling the security arrangements for Ayodhya. He will be assisted by two director general of police (DIG) and eight superintendent of police (SP) level cops.

The state traffic department has already laid down an elaborate route diversion chart effective for Ayodhya for the next 2-3 days. A green corridor has also been chalked out to allow ambulances to pass in case of any medical emergency.

Meanwhile, the special protection group (SPG) took over the security arrangements of the highly protected Sriram Janmabhumi complex, housing the makeshift Ramlala temple, on Sunday and inspected the entire route proposed to be taken by the PM during his visit.

Apart from Modi, only about 180 guests are expected to attend the foundation laying ceremony of the temple. It includes Temple Trust chairman Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, UP Governor Anandi Ben Patel and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, apart from senior VHP and RSS leaders.

The PM will also address the gathering. Interestingly, only cops who are below the age of 45 years and have been tested negative for covid-19, will be deployed for the PM’s inner security net.

Modi is also slated to launch development, tourism and infrastructure projects totalling almost Rs 500 crore during his brief visit to Ayodhya. It includes projects either getting inaugurated or witnessing the foundation laying by the PM.

On July 17, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had held a video conference with senior officials in Ayodhya and underlined the priority accorded by the government to the various projects in the temple town in view of the foundation laying of Lord The CM has visited Ayodhya twice to take stock of the situation before the PM’s visit.

The temple will be constructed with donations and voluntary contributions by the general public and other organisations.