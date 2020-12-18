Bangladesh PM says India is true friend as both countries sign 7 pacts

Bangladesh is a “key pillar” of India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy, Prime Minister said on Thursday during a summit with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina, who called India a "true friend", as the two sides inked seven pacts to further broadbase cooperation in varied sectors, and restored a cross-border rail link, snapped during the 1965 India-Paksitan war. During the summit, held virtually, the two leaders deliberated on a range of issues including, threat of terrorism, challenges posed by coronavirus pandemic, management of Indo-Bangla border, regional connectivity, ways to boost trade and energy ties as well as matters relating to the displaced people from the Rakhine State of Myanmar.

"It has been a challenging year due to the epidemic. But it is a matter of satisfaction that India and Bangladesh had good cooperation in this difficult time. We are also having good cooperation in the field of vaccines. We will also take special care of your needs in this regard," Modi told Hasina. Describing India as a "true friend", Hasina said both countries could play a significant role in the global and regional value chains by integrating their economies as well as boosting connectivity.

Hasina also commended the way India confronted the coronavirus crisis and hoped that it would contribute significantly in recovery of the global economy that has been severely hit by the pandemic. Ways to boost regional connectivity was a key focus area of the summit, and both Modi and Hasina agreed to an early operationalisation of the BBIN motor vehicles agreement with a provision for Bhutan to join at a later date.

Bhutan has been dillydallying on the BBIN (Bangladesh, Bhutan, India and Nepal) pact that provides hassle-free movement of people and goods among the four countries.