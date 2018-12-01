Bank staff to go on strike against merger of three banks, govt's policies

All Association (AIBEA) has called for a three-day strike, on December 26 this year, and on January 8-9, 2019. The strike has been called against the proposed amalgamation of three banks - Vijaya, and -- and the 'anti-people economic policies and anti-worker labour policies' of the government, the Association said.

The December strike has been called against the the proposed amalgamation of the three banks, said C H Venkatachalam, general secretary, AIBEA.

under AIBEA would join the General Strike on January 8 & 9, 2019 to oppose the anti-people economic policies and anti-worker labour policies of the Central Government as per the call of Trade Union Convention.

After the last round of discussions held on October 12, there was another round of Bipartite Talks between and UFBU on November 30 in Mumbai. The team was led by Rajkiran Rai G, (MD & CEO of of India) Chairman of the Negotiating Committee of

UFBU was represented by leaders of all the nine constituent unions. C H Venkatachalam, General Secretary of All India Association, the largest and leaders of AIBOC, NCBE, BEFI, AIBOA, INBEF, INBOC, NOBW and NOBO participated in the discussions.

Venkatachalam said IBA had improved its offer from a six per cent hike in payslip components to eight per cent, following discussions with United Forum of (UFBU), in which the latter had impressed upon the association to make the offer more attractive.

Payslip components refer to the monthly takeaway portion of the salary such as Basic Pay, DA and House Rent Allowance, and does not include PF, Gratuity, Pension, Medical insurance premium paid by the Banks, and Leave Travel Concessions.

IBA also reiterated its formula of further wage increase over and above the eight per cent hike, based on its proposal of wage hike linked to annual increase in operating profit and on return on assets of the banks.

Commenting on IBA's revised offer, UFBU said a differential wage increase based on profits of each bank is not acceptable and that pay revision should be uniform as has been the practice since 1948 when the first Wage Award was given by Justice Sen. In all the Bipartite Settlements, from first BPS in 1966 to the 10th in 2015, wages have been uniform in all banks, irrespective of the annual profits of each lender individually.

UFBU further stated that IBA’s revised offer of eight per cent was far below expectations, given the present cost of living and rate of inflation, and the consequent erosion in real wage. Apart from that there is the enormous increase in workload on account of lack of adequate recruitment. Hence UFBU urged upon the IBA to further revise its offer substantially to an acceptable level.

UFBU further stated that wage revision for officers should cover all officers from Scale-I up to Scale-VII. and not from Scale-I to III as proposed by IBA. IBA expressed its limitations in this regard as some lenders like SBI, PNB, Union Bank, Bank of Baroda, IDBI Bank, have given it the mandate only up to Scale III officers. UFBU urged IBA to find an amicable solution to this important issue.

UFBU has asked IBA to hold further talks at the earliest and to conclude settlement at the earliest. IBA said it is also eager to finish negotiations at the earliest, said Venkatachalam.