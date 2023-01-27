Bank unions defer two-day strike; next round of talks on January 31

-
-
The united forum of banks unions have decided to defer the two-day strike they had called after a meeting with the stakeholders in Mumbai on Friday.
Another round of talks is scheduled to be held on January 31 between the Indian Banks Association (IBA) and the bank unions to iron out the issues.
The bank unions are demanding a five day week as opposed to the six-day week that currently exists. Further, they have asked for restoration of the old pension scheme, among other things.
First Published: Fri, January 27 2023. 22:37 IST
