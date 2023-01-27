JUST IN
How CO2 removal can take us back to ideal state of pre-industrial era
Business Standard

Bank unions defer two-day strike; next round of talks on January 31

Another round of talks is scheduled to be held on January 31 between the Indian Banks Association (IBA) and the bank unions to iron out the issues

Topics
Bank unions' strike | bank unions | Indian Banks Association

BS Reporter 

Bhubaneswar: Left Front workers block railway tracks during a nationwide strike called by central trade unions to protest against Centres policies, in Bhubaneswar, Monday, March 28, 2022. (PTI Photo)
File Photo

The united forum of banks unions have decided to defer the two-day strike they had called after a meeting with the stakeholders in Mumbai on Friday.

Another round of talks is scheduled to be held on January 31 between the Indian Banks Association (IBA) and the bank unions to iron out the issues.

The bank unions are demanding a five day week as opposed to the six-day week that currently exists. Further, they have asked for restoration of the old pension scheme, among other things.

First Published: Fri, January 27 2023. 22:37 IST

