Banks to sell Mallya's UBL shares worth Rs 5,500 cr after PMLA court nod

With the (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court giving its green signal, Indian lenders, led by State Bank of India, have initiated talks with SBI Caps to sell fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya's shares in United Breweries Ltd. Mallya's 16.15 per cent stake in UBL is valued at Rs 5,500 crore as of today and will be sold via block deals.

The Enforcement Directorate had seized assets worth Rs 9,000 crore in connection with the money laundering probe against the former UB group chairman. Following the court order on Thursday, these assets will now be released by ED so that banks can recover some of the amounts due to them. Mallya is facing an ED probe after Kingfisher Airlines, owned by him, defaulted to bank loans. After ED and Central Bank of India started investigating, Mallya fled from India, leaving the banks in the lurch. A source said the banks can sell shares to recover their dues in the ongoing quarter. Mallya had often commented in the social media that he has made several offers to banks to settle the issue and the ball is in their court.

The court, however, said in case Mallya is found not guilty later, the banks will have to restore the properties back to Mallya after recovering their dues. The banks had earlier moved the Debt Recovery Tribunal in Bengaluru, which had allowed banks to sell Mallya's properties. The ED, which had attached these properties including stakes in UB group companies, had objected to the sale and moved the PMLA court in Delhi. The ED has now agreed to release Mallya's properties including UBL shares worth Rs 5,500 crore so that banks can recover their dues.