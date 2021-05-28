Banks to sell Mallya's UBL shares worth Rs 5,500 cr after PMLA court nod

-
ALSO READ
Special PMLA court summons Chanda Kochhar, Venugopal Dhoot on Feb 12
INX Media: ED charges Chidambaram, others with money laundering of Rs 65 cr
Despite Nirav Modi win, how India stands in catching economic offenders
PMLA tribunal directs "status quo" on Chanda Kochhar's properties
PMLA case: Former ICICI Bank CEO Kochhar gets bail, but can't leave country
-
With the PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court giving its green signal, Indian lenders, led by State Bank of India, have initiated talks with SBI Caps to sell fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya's shares in United Breweries Ltd. Mallya's 16.15 per cent stake in UBL is valued at Rs 5,500 crore as of today and will be sold via block deals.
The Enforcement Directorate had seized assets worth Rs 9,000 crore in connection with the money laundering probe against the former UB group chairman. Following the PMLA court order on Thursday, these assets will now be released by ED so that banks can recover some of the amounts due to them. Mallya is facing an ED probe after Kingfisher Airlines, owned by him, defaulted to bank loans. After ED and Central Bank of India started investigating, Mallya fled from India, leaving the banks in the lurch. A source said the banks can sell shares to recover their dues in the ongoing quarter. Mallya had often commented in the social media that he has made several offers to banks to settle the issue and the ball is in their court.
The PMLA court, however, said in case Mallya is found not guilty later, the banks will have to restore the properties back to Mallya after recovering their dues. The banks had earlier moved the Debt Recovery Tribunal in Bengaluru, which had allowed banks to sell Mallya's properties. The ED, which had attached these properties including stakes in UB group companies, had objected to the sale and moved the PMLA court in Delhi. The ED has now agreed to release Mallya's properties including UBL shares worth Rs 5,500 crore so that banks can recover their dues.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU