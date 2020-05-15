Be my quarantine: The unattached turn to virtual dating amid the pandemic

A few days before the country went into lockdown, Nimisha Srivastava went through a bad breakup. To her, quarantining meant an opportunity to get over it. However, being alone at home with nothing much to do made it worse. Her friends suggested that she step out — into the virtual world.

As the Covid-19 pandemic ravages every aspect of our world, relationships have come under strain. Some can’t deal with the distance, others with the proximity. Many who are single are feeling lonelier than ever before. And so, more and more people are joining dating apps and making new ...