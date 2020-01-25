Best of BS Opinion: Dilemma of Arif Mohammad Khan, Budget 2020, and more

Should the government stick to a modicum of fiscal discipline in its Budget for 2020-21? Or should it forget the deficit and open the tap? Why is it that an assertion by the Muslim community always ends up strengthening the conservatives? Alokananda Chakraborty sums up.

The larger economy suffers more than the central government as New Delhi is allowed to get away with behaving arbitrarily and then hiding the reality behind bogus numbers, writes T N Ninan.

Brand India and Brand Modi have been damaged by a combination of identity politics and economic decline.

But the world isn't writing India off, not yet, writes Shekhar Gupta.

Far from being distant, wordy and inaccessible, the Constitution today is becoming a popular document for large sections of India, just as it always was for Dalits, writes Mihir S Sharma.

Arif Mohammad Khan aspired to become India's model modern Muslim leader. All he's managed to do is become governor of Kerala, writes Aditi Phadnis.