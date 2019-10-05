JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

A new club in Kolkata indicates the shape of jazz to come to the city
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: No virtue in stipulating 3%, economic crisis, and more

Here's a selection of Business Standard Opinion pieces for the day

Alokananda Chakraborty 

tax, taxpayers, GST

Why is income tax not in the Concurrent List of the Constitution when so many other lesser things are in it? Why is Aaditya Thackeray contesting elections instead of managing them? What role has luck played in Gautam Kumra's life and career? Alokananda Chakraborty sums up.

The time may have come to bid goodbye to the law on fiscal responsibility because it is doing more harm than good, writes T N Ninan. Read on...

Over lunch, Gautam Kumra, MD, McKinsey India, tells Shyamal Majumdar why consultancy is a dream job and how luck has played a big role in his personal life and career. Read on...

It might be time even states levied income tax, suggests TCA Srinivasa-Raghavan. Click here to read...

Like many before, Shiv Sena seems to think that it is better to join the government and influence it from within instead of wasting time criticising it, writes Aditi Phadnis. Click here to read...

The economic crisis can be fixed only with genuine, brave reform.

If this Modi govt can’t do it, it will confirm fears that it has lost its mojo, says Shekhar Gupta. Click here to read...

Quote

“I've told my cook to make food without onions"

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after India banned onion export last month
First Published: Sat, October 05 2019. 02:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU