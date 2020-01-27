Bhagat Singh, Gandhi, Netaji favourite freedom fighters on R-Day: ShareChat

On Republic Day, it wasn't Jawaharlal Nehru, who gave the call for Purna Swaraj, who topped the charts on social media, but Bhagat Singh, and Subhash Chandra Bose.

According to data shared by native language platform ShareChat, over half a million user generated content was created on the platform, which received over 600 million views.

With offering content creation for its users in their native language, with the availability of better quality Internet, the explosion of content in regional languages only grown in the last two years.

The platform also recorded over 10 million WhatsApp shares of the content created by users.

"Irrespective of language and region, people across India have always been proactive while sharing their love for food, culture, outlook towards life and society, and most importantly their love for the nation. In the 71st Republic Day, people remained pledged to the spirit of the festival and generated over half a million content that were shared over WhatsApp more than 10 million," said Rahul Nag, Head of Communications,

Among patriotic songs, which often form the base of the content (video, text or images) the ones that were used most were "Yeh desh hain rangeela," "Yeh mera India, I love my India" and "Ae Watan Watan mere abaad rahe tu".

The top three languages in which content was created were Hindi, Telugu and Tamil, and in terms of views, the languages that got the highest amount of engagement was in Hindi, Tamil and Marathi.