Bharat Biotech signs deal with Brazilian wholesaler to supply Covaxin

Bharat Biotech on Tuesday indicated that it has signed an agreement with Precisa Medicamentos, a wholesaler of drugs in Brazil to supply Covaxin to that country.
Last week a team from cisa Medicamentos met Bharat Biotech chairman and managing director Krishna Ella and discussed the possibility of exporting Covaxin. During the disucssion, Brazilian ambassador Andre Aranha Correa do Lago joined via a virtual platform and expressed 'keen interest' on behalf of the government of Brazil in procuring Covaxin.
"In principle, it is understood between both parties that supplies of Covaxin to be prioritised for the public market, through a direct procurement by the Govt. of Brazil. Supplies to the private market would be based upon receipt of market authorization from ANVISA, the Brazilian regulatory authority," Bharat Biotech said in a statement.
Ella said, "Our goal for all vaccines developed at Bharat Biotech is to provide global access to populations that need it the most. Covaxin has generated excellent safety data with robust immune responses to multiple viral proteins that persist. We are happy to note that vaccines innovated in India are able to address the public health needs of Brazil.”
The company did not indicate how many doses are to be supplied to Brazil.
After the technical visit to Bharat Biotech's Genome Valley facility in Hyderabad, the pharmaceutical director of Precisa Medicamentos, Emanuela Medrades said, “We identified highly technological, scientific and sanitary control levels. There were also excellent outcomes in clinical trials, which will be published soon. Bharat Biotech has exceeded our expectations, demonstrating quality and safety at the level of the largest vaccine suppliers in the world.”
Covaxin is a highly purified and inactivated two-dose SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, manufactured in a Vero cell manufacturing platform.
The Phase-3 efficacy trials are ongoing and data is expected around March.
This vaccine has been developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) - National Institute of Virology (NIV). This indigenous, inactivated vaccine is developed and manufactured in Bharat Biotech's BSL-3 (Bio-Safety Level-3) bio-containment
