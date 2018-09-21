Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad wants to make his fight more inclusive

The home of Chandrashekhar Azad “Ravan” at Chhutmalpur village in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district is always buzzing with visitors. For the past one week, it has been busier still.

Supporters and members of Azad’s Bhim Army, a Bahujan-rights organisation that seeks to protect the interests of marginalised and backward castes, routinely meet at this house that is awash in blue, the colour associated with Dalit movements. Since the Dalit activist was released from the district jail on September 14, over 15 months after he was arrested in a case of caste ...