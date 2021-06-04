BMC rejects all nine vaccine bids, in talk with Dr Reddy's for Sputnik jab

-
The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation has initiated discussion with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) for procurement of Sputnik jabs and has rejected all the nine bids for supply of Covid-19 vaccines after the bidders failed to submit required documents.
DRL has shown willingness to provide a limited quantity of Russian origin Sputnik vaccine to the BMC in June under a pilot programme, the civic body said in a statement today. The corporation will also examine cold chain requirements for Sputnik doses upon confirmation of supplies.
The BMC had invited an expression of ìnterest for ten million doses in May and it received eight offers for supplying Sputnik vaccine and one offer for Pfizer and Astra Zeneca vaccines. After extending the bid submission date twice, the Mumbai civic body decided to reject all offers today. The BMC said none of suppliers furnished required documents to support the offers.
The BMC has also asked DRL about supplying a larger question of doses in July and August and further discussion will be held in next 8-10 days, it said.
