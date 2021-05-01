Boeing announces $10-million aid as coronavirus cases explode in India

-
US-based aircraft manufacturer announced a $10-million emergency aid for India to support the country's response against the second wave of coronavirus. The assistance from Boeing will be directed to organisations providing relief, including medical supplies and emergency healthcare for communities and families battling Covid-19. Boeing houses a total of 3,000 employees in India, in addition to valued local customers, suppliers, and business partners.
"The Covid-19 pandemic has devastated communities across the globe, and our hearts go out to our friends in India who are going through a very difficult time. Boeing is a global citizen, and in India we are directing our pandemic response to the communities most impacted by this recent surge of cases," said Dave Calhoun, president and chief executive officer of The Boeing Company.
"Boeing not only stands in solidarity with the Indian people in their effort to confront this pandemic, we will be a part of the solution. We will continue to monitor the pandemic response in India and work to support our employees, customers, and partners through this crisis," Calhoun said.
Boeing will partner with local and international relief organisations and deploy $10 million fund in the areas of greatest need. This will be done in consultation with medical, government and public health experts.
India is Boeing's one of the largest markets with multiple Indian airlines -- Air India, Vistara and SpiceJet -- operating its aircraft.
Boeing also has a joint venture with Tata, which manufactures parts and major components for products across the enterprise portfolio.
