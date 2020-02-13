Boeing to offer F-15EX fighter to India, will have 2 aircraft in contest

Seven of the world’s premier fighter aircraft are already competing in the Indian Air Force’s (IAF’s) global tender for 114 medium fighters.

There could soon be an eighth — the F-15EX fighter, developed for the US Air Force (USAF) by The Boeing Company. On Wednesday, Boeing confirmed to aviation magazine FlightGlobal that it has asked the US government for sanction, to offer the IAF its F-15EX. “While awaiting further definition on the Indian Air Force’s requirements, we have requested a licence for the F-15 so that we’re ready to share the ...