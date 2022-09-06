Bollywood needs a superhero to rescue it; revenue still 38% down

The annualised revenue of listed movie exhibitors, distributors, and producers is 38 per cent below the pre-Covid high reported in third quarter (Q3) of 2019-20 (FY20). In the same period, India Inc’s combined net sales was up 30 per cent.

The Hindi and the companies that get their revenue from are yet to fully recover from the Covid-19 shock, even as rest of India Inc reported record revenues and profits in the post-pandemic period.

