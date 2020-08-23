Bollywood welcomes govt's SOPs for film shoots amid Covid-19 pandemic

Film-makers and producers on Sunday welcomed the government’s move to announce standard operating procedures (SOPs) for media production across the country.

These include measures such as social distancing and mandatory use of face cover or masks for cast and crew, except for actors in front of the camera.

producers such as Boney Kapoor, film-maker Ashok Pandit, who is president of the Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association, and J D Majethia, a television producer, said the SOPs would streamline production work.

The announcement comes three months after the Maharashtra government gave its approval for shootings to resume in the state.