Booked a Jet Airways flight? Things to know about alternate flight, refund

Jet Airways' suspension of services last week has left thousands of passengers in lurch. Ticket are delayed and alternate flights have become costlier.

Domestic airlines are taking over Jet's routes while partner airlines including Air France and Etihad are operating additional flights and accommodating Jet's passengers. But every one will not get a free seat.

Business Standard examines passenger options regarding alternate flights, loyalty miles and

Who is protected and who is not?

A lot will depend on which carrier issued the ticket. Globally, airlines sign interline and code share agreements which allow them to sell tickets on each others' networks.

a) Ticket issued by Jet's partners (Air France-KLM, Etihad or Virgin Atlantic) on a operated flight - Passengers are being rebooked on an alternate flight without any fee.

Refund option - Yes

b) Ticket issued by on a flight operated by other airlines - Partner airlines (except Air France KLM) are not accepting issued tickets. This means such passengers will not be rebooked on alternate flights free of charge.

Refund option - Yes

c) Ticket issued by Jet Airways on its own flights - Such passengers will only get a refund and are not being accommodated on other airlines free of charge.

Jet Airways did not respond to a query.

More flight options for Jet loyalty miles holders

Jet Airways loyalty programme miles remain intact and members have option of redeeming it on airline of their choice.

Jet Privilege Private Limited, the company managing the programme is directly purchasing redemption tickets from other airlines from its members. It is purchasing them as other airlines are not accepting Jet Airways issued tickets.

Extra flights for stranded passengers

Air France and Eithad are operating additional flights to India to transport passengers impacted by Jet's grounding. KLM is flying higher capacity aircraft to Mumbai and Delhi.

British Airways plans to operate third flight between London-Mumbai four times a week from June. Jet Airways used to operate three daily flights on the route before it's suspension. British Airways did not respond to a query.

Long wait for

Ticket refunds remain a challenge though Jet Airways claims that the amount would be credited in 7-10 working days after request is processed. On its website the airline says it's customer service teams are working round the clock to ensure passengers are re-accommodated on to alternate flights or provided with a full refund.

Travel agents however are bracing for long delays. "Refund will be credited only after we receive it from the airline. All travel partners are requested not to deduct refund amount from our regular payments," Riya Travels said in a note to its sub agents and partners.

Travel Agents Federation of India issued a note saying that travel agents can not be held responsible for refunds due from cancelled flights and agents can only liase with an airline and reimburse upon receiving the amount.