Brain issues seen in 1% of hospitalised Covid patients, say researchers

-
ALSO READ
Geo-imaging satellite scheduled for launch in Q3 of 2021: Jitendra Singh
Delta tears across US, cases and hospitalisations at six-month high
OPPO files over 125 patents from its newly established Camera Lab in India
Sam Altman wants to scan your eyeball in exchange for cryptocurrency
CU-CET 2021: Admission process underway in 12 Central universities
-
Roughly one in every 100 patients hospitalised with Covid-19 will likely have central nervous system complications, researchers reported on Tuesday at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America.
Among nearly 38,000 patients hospitalised with Covid-19 in the United States and Europe, symptoms led doctors to suspect brain complications in about 11 per cent. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and computed tomography (CT) exams confirmed central nervous system abnormalities that were most likely associated with the virus in 10 per cent of those patients, for an overall incidence of 1.2 per cent.
The most common finding was stroke due to clogged arteries, but the researchers also saw bleeding in the brain, inflammation of the brain, and other potentially fatal complications.
Study leader Scott Faro of Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia said in a statement that while the lung problems related to Covid-19 are well recognised, “our study shows that central nervous system complications represent a significant cause of morbidity and mortality in this devastating pandemic.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU