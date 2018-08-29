Brand ISRO's hunt to attract young talent, win public endorsement

Caught in a moment where its significance on the national stage is rising, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is stepping out of the laboratory to build a brand that attracts talent from the country’s A-listed institutions and resonates more soundly with people at large.

The organisation says it will soon set up an incubation centre for space technology, adopt a more intensive school outreach programme and start a television channel dedicated to science and technology—all this in an effort to embed the ISRO identity deeper into the public ...