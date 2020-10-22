Brazil volunteer dies in AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine clinical trial

-
ALSO READ
Indian medical experts hail Oxford trial results for Covid-19 vaccine
Covid-19 vaccine: Oxford candidate safe, shows immune response in trial
Rich nations rush to lock up Covid vaccines: What about rest of the world?
India in community transmission, moving towards herd immunity: Expert
Govt to ensure regulatory facilitation for Serum's Covid-19 vaccine trials
-
Brazilian health authority Anvisa said on Wednesday that a volunteer in a clinical trial of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University had died but added that the trial would continue.
Oxford confirmed the plan to keep testing, saying in a statement that after careful assessment "there have been no concerns about safety of the clinical trial." A source familiar with the matter told Reuters that the trial would have been suspended if the volunteer who died had received the Covid-19 vaccine, suggesting the person was part of the control group that was given a meningitis vaccine.
CNN Brasil reported that the volunteer was a 28-year-old man who lived in Rio de Janeiro and died from Covid-19 complications.
Anvisa provided no further details, citing medical confidentiality of those involved in trials.
AstraZeneca declined to comment immediately.
The Federal University of Sao Paulo, which is helping coordinate phase 3 clinical trials in Brazil, separately said the volunteer was Brazilian without revealing where the person lived.
It is up to an independent review board to decide whether trials will continue, a spokesman for the university said. The board is made up of experts not from AstraZeneca, nor the universities nor the Brazilian biomedical research center FioCruz that plans to produce the vaccine in Brazil.
So far 8,000 of the planned 10,000 volunteers in the trial have been recruited and given the first dose in six cities in Brazil, and many have already received the second shot, he said.
AstraZeneca shares fell 1.8 per cent.
Brazil's federal government has plans to purchase the UK vaccine and produce it at FioCruz in Rio de Janeiro, while a competing vaccine from China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd is being tested by Sao Paulo state's research center Butantan Institute.
Brazil has the second deadliest outbreak of the coronavirus, with more than 154,000 killed by Covid-19, following the United States. It has the third largest number of cases, with more than 5.2 million infected, after the United States and India.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU