Brewing with happiest water on earth: India, Bhutan bond over beer

In many parts of Bhutan, beer — or any form of alcohol, for that matter — is drunk in copious amounts. The intent is seldom pleasure, but inebriation. It’s called a farmer’s beverage, normally consumed after a long, hard day’s work.

Much of the alcohol is homemade. One of the traditional drinks is Ara, a clear liquid made with barley, wheat and rice, and often served hot — something similar to makgeolli, a version of riced wine popular in South Korea. However, the easy availability of illicit liquor means that death rates owing to alcohol are ...