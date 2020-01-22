Cabinet nod to protests to SC hearing: The story of Citizenship Act so far

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to stay the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act and ordered the Centre to respond to pleas against the Act within four weeks.

Here's the timeline of events since the Union Cabinet cleared the Citizenship Amendment Bill:

December 4: Union cabinet clears Citizenship Bill

December 9: Lok Sabha passes Citizenship Amendment Bill

December 11: cleared by Rajya Sabha

December 11: Protests erupt in Assam; curfew imposed in Guwahati and Dibrugarh

December 12: Two die in Guwahati as police open fire on protestors

December 12: Protests spread to other states, especially to those in the Northeast

December 12: becomes law with President Ram Nath Kovind's assent

December 13: Shinzo Abe postpones Guwahati visit for summit amid protests in Northeast

December 13: UN human rights' body calls 'fundamentally discriminatory'

December 13: More than a dozen petitions moved in the Supreme Court challenging the Act

December 13: Violent protests rock West Bengal for the second consecutive day

December 15: BJP announces nationwide campaign to spread awareness

December 15: Protesters torch buses in Delhi, clash with police

December 15: Delhi Police enters Jamia Milia Islamia campus after clashes with protestors outside; students beaten up, detained

December 15: 60 AMU students hurt after clashes with police during protest; University closed till Jan 5

December 16: Violent protests against citizenship law 'deeply distressing', says PM Modi

December 16: Protests held in colleges, universities across India in solidarity with Jamia, AMU students; celebs, politicians also express solidarity

December 17: SC refuses to set up committee for enquiry into allegations of police atrocities against protestors, directs petitioners to approach respective high courts

December 17: Violent protests in Delhi's Seelampur; police resorts to baton charges, firing tear gas shells to disperse the protesters

December 20: Protests intensify in Uttar Pradesh; several killed in police action

December 21: RJD stages state-wide bandh in Bihar against the law

December 22: PM Modi holds rally in Delhi, accuses rivals of stoking fears among people and misleading Muslims

December 23: West Bengal government stays all activities relating to the preparation and updatation of the NPR

December 24: Cabinet approves Rs 3,941.35 crore for updating NPR, and another Rs 8,500 crore for Census 2021

January 8: Allahabad HC issues notice to UP govt over its handling of protests

January 10: Citizenship (Amendment) Act comes into force

January 13: Congress and 19 other opposition parties meet in Delhi, pass resolution asking all non-BJP governments to not implement NPR. They also ask Centre to withdraw CAA.



January 22: Hearing a batch of pleas challenging the Act,SC refuses to grant stay. Asks Centre to reply within four weeks.



