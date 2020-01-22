Cabinet nod to protests to SC hearing: The story of Citizenship Act so far

-
The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to stay the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act and ordered the Centre to respond to pleas against the Act within four weeks.
Here's the timeline of events since the Union Cabinet cleared the Citizenship Amendment Bill:
December 4: Union cabinet clears Citizenship Bill
December 9: Lok Sabha passes Citizenship Amendment Bill
December 11: Citizenship Bill cleared by Rajya Sabha
December 11: Protests erupt in Assam; curfew imposed in Guwahati and Dibrugarh
December 12: Two die in Guwahati as police open fire on protestors
December 12: Protests spread to other states, especially to those in the Northeast
December 12: Citizenship Bill becomes law with President Ram Nath Kovind's assent
December 13: Shinzo Abe postpones Guwahati visit for summit amid protests in Northeast
December 13: UN human rights' body calls Citizenship Act 'fundamentally discriminatory'
December 13: More than a dozen petitions moved in the Supreme Court challenging the Act
December 13: Violent protests rock West Bengal for the second consecutive day
December 15: BJP announces nationwide campaign to spread awareness
December 15: Protesters torch buses in Delhi, clash with police
December 15: Delhi Police enters Jamia Milia Islamia campus after clashes with protestors outside; students beaten up, detained
December 15: 60 AMU students hurt after clashes with police during protest; University closed till Jan 5
December 16: Violent protests against citizenship law 'deeply distressing', says PM Modi
December 16: Protests held in colleges, universities across India in solidarity with Jamia, AMU students; celebs, politicians also express solidarity
December 17: SC refuses to set up committee for enquiry into allegations of police atrocities against protestors, directs petitioners to approach respective high courts
December 17: Violent protests in Delhi's Seelampur; police resorts to baton charges, firing tear gas shells to disperse the protesters
December 20: Protests intensify in Uttar Pradesh; several killed in police action
December 21: RJD stages state-wide bandh in Bihar against the law
December 22: PM Modi holds rally in Delhi, accuses rivals of stoking fears among people and misleading Muslims
December 23: West Bengal government stays all activities relating to the preparation and updatation of the NPR
December 24: Cabinet approves Rs 3,941.35 crore for updating NPR, and another Rs 8,500 crore for Census 2021
January 8: Allahabad HC issues notice to UP govt over its handling of protests
January 10: Citizenship (Amendment) Act comes into force
January 13: Congress and 19 other opposition parties meet in Delhi, pass resolution asking all non-BJP governments to not implement NPR. They also ask Centre to withdraw CAA.
January 22: Hearing a batch of pleas challenging the Act,SC refuses to grant stay. Asks Centre to reply within four weeks.
