CAG finds major goof ups in Indian Railways' train timings, distances

Even before becoming a reality by 2022, the is apparently already running bullet trains in Uttar Pradesh. While accords a very high priority to the punctual running of trains, the CAG ( of India) has found major discrepancies in timings while auditing data entry of three trains -- Prayag Raj Express, Jaipur-Allahabad Express and New Delhi. The CAG has questioned the integrity of data, as incorrect entries were fed into IT-enabled (ICMS), which helps in the online monitoring of punctuality of passenger carrying trains, reported the Times of India.

A recent report of the Indian Railways reveals that an express train succeeded in travelling at 409 kmph to cover 116 kilometre (km) distance in 17 minutes between and Allahabad.





According to the Indian Railways, a train takes at least 53 minutes at a maximum speed of 130 kmph to cover the distance Allahabad Junction and However, the report discovered that, on July 9, 2016, arrived at at 5:53 am and Allahabad at 6:10 am, which indicated that the train covered 166 km in 17 minutes at 409 kmph speed, said a TOI report.

The data entry of trains is also reflected in the Train Enquiry System (NTES) and wrong timings of trains’ arrival at Allahabad station bothered passengers a lot. "The blunders revealed by CAG were human errors and precautions were taken to ensure no further discrepancies is there in data entry of timing", senior railway official was quoted as saying by the TOI.



On April 10, 2017, reached Fatehpur at 5:56 am and Allahabad at 5:31 am. The Punctuality Performance Table showed 36 minutes’ delay of the train in arrival at Allahabad. Similarly, on March 7, 2017, reached Allahabad at 6:50 am but according to the data entry the train left Subedarganj, a station prior to Allahabad at 7:45 am. The CAG cites the possibility that similar incorrect data errors can be found in other railway zones as well, reported the TOI.



