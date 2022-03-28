Caller tune on Covid likely to stop soon, says report

Amid the steady decline in Covid-19 cases, the has decided to stop the caller tune on awareness and precautions, said sources.

The Covid-19 caller tune was started two years ago when the pandemic hit the country. Operators including Bharti Airtel, BSNL, Reliance Jio and Vodafone-Idea replaced their caller tunes in March 2020 on the directions of the government.



Initially, the caller tune on Covid-19 used to start with the sound of people coughing, sneezing and then an advisory on the precautions to be taken to protect against .

Later, the massage was changed and the new message urged people to get vaccinated. On Monday India reported 1,270 new Covid-19 cases, the lowest since April 2020.

The cases are declining every month after a big resurgence reported in cases earlier, driven by the Omicron variant of the virus.

