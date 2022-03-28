Caller tune on Covid likely to stop soon, says report

-
Amid the steady decline in Covid-19 cases, the Health Ministry has decided to stop the caller tune on Coronavirus awareness and precautions, said sources.
The Covid-19 caller tune was started two years ago when the pandemic hit the country. Operators including Bharti Airtel, BSNL, Reliance Jio and Vodafone-Idea replaced their caller tunes in March 2020 on the directions of the government.
Initially, the caller tune on Covid-19 used to start with the sound of people coughing, sneezing and then an advisory on the precautions to be taken to protect against coronavirus.
Later, the massage was changed and the new message urged people to get vaccinated. On Monday India reported 1,270 new Covid-19 cases, the lowest since April 2020.
The Coronavirus cases are declining every month after a big resurgence reported in cases earlier, driven by the Omicron variant of the virus.
