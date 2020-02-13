JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Auto Expo 2020: Asia's biggest motor show ends; draws over 608,000 visitors
Business Standard

Calls for 'freedom of speech' rise in China as Coronavirus toll hits 1,100

The number of confirmed cases abroad rose to 440 with one death so far in the Philippines

Press Trust of India 

Coronavirus
Coronavirus. Photo: Shutterstock

The coronavirus outbreak in China has led to rare open calls for freedom of speech in the Communist nation amid growing public discontent over the handling of the epidemic, as the death toll continued to climb which prompted the government on Wednesday to announce fresh restrictions in top cities.

So far, the virus outbreak has claimed 1,115 lives with 97 new fatalities reported mostly in the worst-affected Hubei province on Tuesday while the confirmed cases of infection jumped to 44,763, the state-run CGTN TV reported. The number of confirmed cases abroad rose to 440 with one death so far in the Philippines. Japan reported the highest number of 203 cases with a majority of them from a cruise ship.
First Published: Thu, February 13 2020. 01:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU