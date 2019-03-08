Captain Marvel is a delightful superhero film with dollops of humour

There’s a new captain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), and she’s funny, feisty and supremely powerful. Marvel’s first standalone female superhero film, Captain Marvel, lives up to the legacy of the franchise, with punches, verbal and literal, aplenty.

Captain Marvel is a refreshing take on the origin stories, albeit with non-linear storytelling. What starts off as a fight between the alien races of Kree and Skrull ends in a journey of self-discovery, thankfully almost without the clichés. Is it better than Wonder Woman though? Let’s find ...