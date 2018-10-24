CBI row: High-profile cases were plagued by frequent change of officials

In recent months, some of the high profile cases being investigated by the (CBI) have been plagued by frequent changes of officials and/or units investigating these. Special Director Rakesh Asthana, now on leave, headed a (SIT) that was investigating the and

After acting CBI chief M Nageswar Rao took over, he ordered the team will now be headed by S Sai Manohar. In the last couple of months, three cases being investigated by Asthana-led team were transferred to AC-III unit.





The IRCTC case, in which Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Lalu Prasad and his family members are named, was transferred to the unit, as well Aircel-Maxis case, in which former Union minister P Chidambaram’s son Karti is an accused, were transferred from Asthana-headed to AC-III in August. On September 24, the Moin Qureshi money laundering case was transferred from to AC-III.

After Rao took over, AC-III head Manish Kumar Sinha has been replaced by Tarun Gauba. CBI’s Bank Security and Frauds Cell (BS&FC) is investigating the PNB fraud (Mehul Choksi-Nirav Modi) case, but has seen frequent changes of team heads. In recent months, Rajeev Singh was repatriated to his parent cadre “abruptly”, and Manish Kumar Sinha replaced him. Now, Sinha has been transferred with Jasbir Singh being given the additional charge.