CBI vs CBI case: In blow to Modi govt, SC orders Alok Verma's reinstatement

Supreme Court Bench led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi on Tuesday ruled in favour of deposed Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director Alok Verma. The court ordered the government to reinstate him in his position as CBI director. The apex court said, "Statute would have spelt out if interim measures against CBI Director were permissible."



The SC ordered that the High Power Committee under DSPE Act has to act within a week to consider his case. Meanwhile, Alok Verma has to be reinstated. Alok Verma shall cease and desist from taking any major policy decision until the Committee takes a decision, the court said.

The court needed to consider competence of CVC, without the nod of the selection panel, said Justice S K Kaul while reading out the verdict, authored by Justice Gogoi.

The word "transfer" cannot be given normal meaning. It has to be understood as encompassing acts, which affect the functioning of CBI Director, said the Supreme Court.



Verma had filed a plea in the Supreme Court and sought the quashing of three orders passed on October 23, 2018. Two orders had been passed by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), and one by the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC).

In a midnight move in October, the Union government had asked Alok Verma to go on leave following a public spat with his deputy and special CBI director

The government had sent both Verma and Asthana on leave and instated joint director M Nageswara Rao as interim in-charge of CBI on October 23, 2018.

The Bench headed by Gogoi had on December 6 reserved the judgment after hearing arguments on behalf of Verma, the Centre, the CVC and others.

The court had also heard the plea moved by NGO Common Cause, which had sought a court-monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the allegations of corruption against various CBI officials, including Asthana.

The government justified its actions in court, citing a public spat between Verma and Asthana, and said it had to move to preserve the reputation of the agency. Lawyers representing Verma had argued that the government did not have the powers to remove a CBI director and had to approach the committee which appointed him. The committee comprises the Prime Minister, Leader of Opposition, and the Chief Justice of India.

Verma's two-year tenure as CBI director ends on January 31.