CBI vs CBI: SC asks CVC to give Verma the probe report in sealed covers

The top court observed during the hearing that the CVC report is 'very uncomplimentary' on some charges against Verma

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Supreme Court on Friday said CBI Director Alok Verma should be given the CVC report on the allegations against him in a sealed cover and asked him to file his response by Monday.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said the Central Vigilance Commission report should also be given to Attorney General K K Venugopal and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

The top court observed during the hearing that the CVC report is "very uncomplimentary" on some charges against Verma and said a further probe was needed on some aspects.

The apex court said Verma should file his response in a sealed cover by Monday. It will take up the matter on Tuesday.

The court turned down Special CBI Director Rakesh Asthana's request that the CVC report be provided to him as well.
First Published: Fri, November 16 2018. 11:57 IST

