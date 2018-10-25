CBI vs CBI: Why row involving Alok Verma raises more questions than answers

In Hartford, Hereford and Hampshire, hurricanes hardly happen, goes the famous song. They don’t happen in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) either.

Except until now, when a tsunami of allegations and counter-allegations is threatening to rip India’s premier investigation organisation apart, its credibility in tatters, because you can now no longer be sure how much of the investigation undertaken and evidence produced in court to secure past convictions was real — and how much, manufactured via bribes/extortion/blackmail/political direction. Alok Verma, ...