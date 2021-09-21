CDC to decide Covid-19 vaccine recognition for travel to United States

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ( CDC) will issue the guidance on the vaccines which will be accepted for travel to the United States, its embassy has said.

On Monday the US government eased travel restrictions and decided to allow vaccinated foreign nationals into the country from November.

"We will look to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to guide which vaccines will be accepted, as part of their standard role in determining who is considered fully vaccinated for the purposes of recommended or required international travel protocols," US Embassy said in a statement.

India has recognised four Covid vaccines but has used only the Oxford AstraZeneca licensed Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin in its immunisation drive. While Covishield has been recognised by the World Health Organisation, Covaxin’s approval is pending.