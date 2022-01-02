Centre asks states to re-focus efforts against Omicron, ramp up vaccination

-
-
As India faces the third wave of coronavirus amid rising Omicron cases, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya asked to refocus efforts against the new variant and vaccination of the 15-18 age group. He said no stone can be left unturned in ramping up infrastructure to manage a high surge.
He cautioned that globally countries are experiencing 3-4 times the surge in Covid-19 cases in comparison to their earlier peaks. “The Omicron variant being highly transmissible, a high surge in case can overwhelm the medical system,” the health minister said.
In a meeting with the state health ministers and senior officials, a day before the vaccination for the age group 15-18 years is launched, Mandviya said, “We have put up a strong fight against Covid earlier and this learning must be used to re-focus on efforts against the Omicron variant.”
He asked the states to focus on planning with regard to the 15-18 age group vaccination and precautionary doses for eligible beneficiaries. For the 15-18 age group he told states to plan for the distribution of Covaxin to identify session sites well in advance.
States were also advised to prepare a weekly plan to catch up and exceed the average national vaccination coverage and review the implementation of this plan on a daily basis. This has to be especially done in the five poll-bound states of Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Manipur.
To ensure smooth implementation of new vaccination guidelines, the health ministry has asked states to ensure the orientation of vaccinators and team members for vaccination of 15-18 years age-group and the identification of dedicated session sites for vaccination of 15-18 years age-group. “To avoid the mixing-up of vaccines during administration, separate CVCs, separate session sites, separate queue (if at same session where adult vaccination is ongoing) and separate vaccination team -if at same session site, are to be strived for,” the health ministry said.
Mandaviya also said that the government is taking measures to ramp up infrastructure development and vaccine production in the country.
States have used only around 17 per cent of the available approved funds under Emergency COVID Response Package (ECRP) so far, according to the health ministry. “Expedite the physical progress under ECRP-II in terms of ICU beds, oxygen beds, Paediatric ICU/HDU beds,” health ministry said.
