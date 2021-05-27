Centre gives digital media, OTTs 15 days to furnish details on compliance

-
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) has asked digital media and OTT platforms to furnish details of their compliance with new guidelines in 15 days.
The new digital media rules have asked for a three-tier grievance redressal for addressing problems of citizens. These would consist of digital news publishers and self-regulatory bodies constituted by them.
The new guidelines --- part of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021 --- mandate the publisher of online curated content to display the classification rating specific to each content or programme together with a content descriptor informing the user about the nature of the content, and advising on viewer description (if applicable) at the beginning of every programme enabling the user to make an informed decision, prior to watching the programme.
The regulations include a two-stage, self-regulatory mechanism — one at the company and the other at industry level — followed by a government controlled oversight system under the I&B ministry. This will include an inter-departmental committee (consisting of various ministries) that will be the highest call for redressal of any grievance if a complainant is dissatisfied with the decisions of the self-regulatory bodies.
OTT platforms and digital media must also be sensitive to multi-religious content and shall exercise due caution when featuring activities, practices of any racial or religious group.
The government said it wanted to establish "soft touch progressive institutional mechanism with level-playing field" featuring a Code of Ethics and a three-tier grievance redressal framework for news sites and OTT platforms.
