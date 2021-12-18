Centre introduces Bill to strengthen disciplinary process of CA, CS Acts

The government on Friday tabled a Bill to amend the laws governing the services of chartered accountants, company secretaries, and cost accountants in the to both empower and strengthen their disciplinary mechanisms.

Chartered accountants, cost accountants, and company secretaries come under the Act, 1949, the Cost and Works Accountants Act, 1959 and the Company Secretaries Act, 1980, respectively.

The Bill proposes a time limit for resolving cases under investigation and enabling the Institute of of India (ICAI) to take action against individuals as well as firms for lapses.

The Bill also proposes reconstitution of disciplinary benches requiring non- (CA) to be appointed among three out of five members and the presiding officer to be a non-CA president of ICAI. All five names, however, will be recommended by ICAI.

It also proposes to change the term of the Council to four years from three.

In addition to the Register of Members, ICAI will be required to maintain a Register of Firms and practicing chartered accountant firms.

While tabling the Bill, Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that on account of changes in the country's economic, corporate environment, it has become necessary to amend the Acts.