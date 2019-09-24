JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Collective Diwali, laser crackers: Highlights of Kejriwal's plans for Delhi
Business Standard

Centre should frame guidelines to deal with social media misuse, says SC

A bench of justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose expressed serious concern over some social media platforms not being able to trace the originator of a message

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

supreme court, sc
Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Tuesday observed that technology has taken a "dangerous turn" and asked the Centre to apprise it within three weeks about the time-frame needed to come up with guidelines to curb misuse of social media in the country.

A bench of justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose expressed serious concern over some social media platforms not being able to trace the originator of a message or an online content and said the government must step in now.

The bench said neither the apex court nor the high court is competent to decide this scientific issue and it is for the government to come up with appropriate guideline to deal with these issues.

First Published: Tue, September 24 2019. 13:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU