Centre to track casual links to determine Covid-19 vaccine liability

As the inoculation drive begins around the country, the drug regulator's office is likely to conduct rolling reviews of any adverse event that may occur after a person has been vaccinated.

While the vaccine makers are unlikely to have any indemnity from the government in case of an adverse event, the Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO) will investigate if there are any causal links between the adverse event and the vaccine. “If a causal link is established, then the liability is of the manufacturer. The approval for the vaccines is according to the provisions of ...