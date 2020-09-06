Chandrayaan-1 images indicate possible impact of Earth's atmosphere on Moon

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and MoS Space, Dr said that ISRO’s maiden mission to the had sent images which showed that the satellite may be rusting along the poles.

Since the surface of the is known to have iron-rich rocks, and not water and oxygen, scientists at the Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) believe that the Earth's atmosphere might be partly responsible for the same and might also be protecting the Earth's neighbour.

The latest finding indicates the presence of water at the Moon's poles and this is what the scientists are trying to decipher.

Speaking about Chandrayaan-3, the minister said the launch may now take place somewhere in early 2021.

Chandrayaan-3 will be a mission repeat of and will include a Lander and Rover similar to that of Chandrayaan-2, but will not have an orbiter.

Meanwhile, preparations are going on for India’s first ever Human Space Mission Gaganyaan, said Singh. The training processes and other procedures are also in place.