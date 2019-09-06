Chandrayaan-2 landing: Date, time, when and where to watch, other details

India's ambitious lunar mission Chandrayaan 2 is scheduled to make a soft landing on the surface of the moon on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday between 1:30 am and 2:30 am. This will be followed by the Rover roll out between 5:30 am to 6:30 am, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) stated.

The second de-orbiting manoeuvre for spacecraft was performed successfully in the wee hours of Wednesday.

"The manoeuvre was performed successfully today (September 04, 2019) beginning at 0342 hours Indian Standard Time (IST) as planned, using the onboard propulsion system," the space agency said in a statement.

The duration of the manoeuvre was 9 seconds and the orbit of Vikram Lander is 35 km x 101 km.

When and where to watch the Chandrayaan 2 landing

The momentous landing of Chandrayaan 2 will take place in the wee hours of Saturday at 1:30 am.

In this manoeuvre, the Chandrayaan 2 will soft-land on the surface of the moon.

This will be the first time that a probe will be landing on the lunar south pole.

Indian Space Research Organisation will relay the landing of Chandrayaan 2 live on youtube.

National Geographic Channel, too, will broadcast it.

The landing can also be streamed live on Hotstar.





The crucial landing of 'Vikram', Chandrayaan-2's moon lander, will be carried out by at least eight onboard equipment in a coordinated manner.

'Vikram' with rover 'Pragyaan' housed inside is scheduled for a powered-descent between 1 am and 2 am on September 7, followed by its touchdown between 1.30 am and 2.30 am. Ahead of the proposed touchdown in the early hours of Saturday, the explained through a video how it will take place.