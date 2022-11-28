JUST IN
IIT Madras launches electric racing car; mulls driverless vehicle by 2025
India most favoured destination globally for investments: Jagdeep Dhankhar
US-France competition heats up for fighter jets to deck INS Vikrant
Delhi woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts
PM Modi hails growth of dairy sector, milk production in last 8 years
Guru Tegh Bahadur refused to bow to injustice: PM Modi pays tributes
Bommai to meet Nadda, discuss Maharashtra border dispute with top lawyer
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin to attend G20 preparatory meet in Delhi on Dec 5
India Australia bilateral training exercise 'Austra Hind 22' to start today
Punjab to probe irregularities in land deal for seed farm in 2008: Minister
You are here: Home » Current Affairs Â» News Â» National
SC seeks Centre, states reply on PIL for free sanitary pads in govt schools
Business Standard

Chhattisgarh govt charts plan to take on stubble burning threat

Under the campaign, the authorities are appealing to farmers to "donate" the paddy stubble to the "gauthans", the livestock sheds

Topics
Chattisgarh | Stubble burning | air pollution

R Krishna Das  |  Raipur 

Stubble burning
Photo: Nitin Kumar

Even as the national capital reels from severe air pollution allegedly inflicted by burning paddy stubble in the adjoining states,

Chhattisgarh has mooted a plan to deal with the issue.

To begin with, the Raipur district administration has launched a campaign codenamed “Paira Daan, Maha Abhiyan (paddy stubble donation, great campaign).” In Chhattisgarh, paddy stubble is called “paira”.

Under the campaign, the authorities are appealing to farmers to “donate” the paddy stubble to the “gauthans”, the livestock sheds. These sheds were built in the panchayats under Bhupesh Baghel government’s Godhan Nyay Yojana, launched in 2020. The centres have become a source of livelihood for the villagers.

As of now, 8,408 gauthans have been set up against the sanctioned 10,624.

The Congress government is building a rural industrial park in the vicinity of the gauthans. It is engaging women self-help groups (SHGs) to manufacture vermicompost and fertilisers from cow dung and urine that the state government is procuring.

The cows in the shed require fodder and the state government is exploring it to overcome the problem of paddy stubble.

“To ensure that there is enough fodder for the animals in the gauthans, we have appealed to the farmers to give as much paddy stubble as possible,” district collector of Raipur Sarveshwar Narendra Bhure said.

The authorities have asked the farmers to donate the paddy stubble to the nearest gauthan.

The staff and officers of the departments concerned have been pressed into the service to make “Paira Daan Maha Abhiyan” a success. The campaign is going on in the entire district.

Bhure said pollution caused by the burning of crop waste left in the fields is an issue.

“Due to cooperation between the administration and the people in Chhattisgarh, a solution to this issue appears likely,” he said, adding that people are contributing the “paira” that remains in the fields after the paddy crop has been harvested.

People have donated “paira” to the gauthans on the state government's request, and in some places, the transport costs are covered by the gauthan committees.

In this campaign of “paira daan”, Village Semaria of the Arang development block has set an example where people carried “paira” on their heads and brought them to the gauthan.

Bhure said gauthan has been included in the Suraji Gaon Yojana for the conservation and enhancement of livestock. Gauthan committees arrange free access to water and fodder for the animals.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Chattisgarh

First Published: Mon, November 28 2022. 17:23 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.