JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Science and Technology

Sabarimala row LIVE: BJP leader says women who entered temple were maoists
Business Standard

China creates history, becomes first to land spacecraft on far side of moon

Change's 4 landed in the unexplored South Pole-Aitken basin, which is the largest, oldest and deepest crater on the moon's surface.

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Chang'e 4 lunar probe
The Chang’e 4 lunar probe being launched from Xichang in December. Photo: Reuters

China on Thursday successfully landed a spacecraft on the far side of the moon, becoming the first in history to touch the lunar surface unseen from Earth, according to media reports.

The China National Space Administration (CNSA) landed the robotic probe — Change's 4 — in the unexplored South Pole-Aitken basin, which is the largest, oldest and deepest crater on the moon's surface.

The mission is one in a series that underscore the country's ambitious plan to join the space race. Followed by the United States and Russia, China is only the third country to send its own astronauts into space on its own rockets.

First Published: Thu, January 03 2019. 10:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements