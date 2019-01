China creates history, becomes first to land spacecraft on far side of moon

China on Thursday successfully landed a spacecraft on the far side of the moon, becoming the first in history to touch the lunar surface unseen from Earth, according to media reports.

The China National Space Administration (CNSA) landed the robotic probe — Change's 4 — in the unexplored South Pole-Aitken basin, which is the largest, oldest and deepest crater on the moon's surface.

The mission is one in a series that underscore the country's ambitious plan to join the space race. Followed by the United States and Russia, China is only the third country to send its own astronauts into space on its own rockets.