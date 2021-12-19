China reports 83 new Covid-19 cases as Zhejiang outbreak continues

-
ALSO READ
China reports outbreak of Covid-19 new Delta strain sub-lineage AY.4' cases
China reports spurt of Delta strain 'sub-lineage' cases of Covid-19
Half a million people quarantined in China's Zhejiang after Covid outbreak
China's southeastern Fujian province reports new Covid-19 outbreak
China locks down thousands in North to contain Covid-19 outbreak
-
China reported 83 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Dec. 18, down from 125 a day earlier, its health authority said on Sunday.
Of the new infections, 44 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 89 a day earlier.
Of the new local cases, 31 cases, were reported by authorities in the eastern province of Zhejiang. A day earlier 77 cases were reported in the province.
In the city of Shaoxing, Zhejiang province, several buildings have been converted into temporary hospitals, while 2,340 units of temporary housing were completed in a local stadium as of yesterday, a report on CCTV's main news broadcast showed on Sunday evening.
China reported 41 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, compared with 19 a day earlier. There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636. As of Dec. 18, mainland China had 100,284 confirmed cases.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU