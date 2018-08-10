Christopher Robin movie review: A spin-off of the book 'Winnie the Pooh'

Disney’s Christopher Robin, a spin-off of the beloved children’s book Winnie the Pooh by A A Milne, has all the trappings of a cuddly, feel-good film. The film follows the “adventures” of the walking-talking teddy bear, Pooh, as he reunites with his friend Christopher Robin, who is now all grown up.

Christopher Robin stars Ewan McGregor as the titular character, who, as the audience quickly learns, is now an adult who lost his imagination in the process of growing up. The Scotsman serves up a good performance as a floundering father and husband who is trying ...