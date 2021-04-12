CII bats for ramping up vaccination production to fight Covid second wave

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has urged for accelerating vaccine production and following strict protocols in the fight against which has surged in recent weeks. It wanted that vaccination drive should be open to all age groups and made available for longer periods at the health centres.

Chamber president Uday Kotak said, “At this juncture, calls for quick action to be taken by the Government on ‘whatever it takes’ to ramp up production, supply and distribution of vaccines. Strict following and enforcement of safety and hygiene protocols by all sections of society is absolutely critical.”

emphasised that lockdown is not a solution in the present times and requested for maintaining stringent Covid-related protocols for public places and workplaces.

In view of the prevailing situation, outlined a five-point agenda for control of the rampant spread of infections. It includes steps such as not giving permission to any type of meeting or gathering comprising more than 10 people for any purpose and adherence to all safety, hygiene and health protocols stringently by all with strict enforcement measures in place.

It said factories and shop floors must be kept open for economic reasons so that production and supply chains are not disturbed.

‘Work from home’ must be prescribed or followed wherever possible. In offices where this is not possible, it needs to be ensured that only one-third attendance of employees is permitted, suggested CII.

Its agenda also included running of all public transport including metros, trains and buses at one-third seating capacity.