LIVE Citizenship Bill protests: Army out in Guwahati, Modi calls for peace
Protesters attack houses of Bharatiya Janata Party and Asom Gana Parishad in parts of Assam over Citizenship Amendment Bill.
Police cane protesters protesting the Citizenship Amendment 2019 in Guwahati on December 11, 2019. (Photo: PTI)
The Indian Army marched through Guwahati to assure peace as Assam's capital braced for another day of protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which has faced stiff resistance from Opposition parties, minority groups and student bodies.
Guwahati was placed under indefinite curfew Wednesday and the paramilitary Assam Rifles was deployed in Tripura as protesters in two the northeastern states bordering Bangladesh, feared that the Bill would lead to an influx of settlers if it becomes law.
