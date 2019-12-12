JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News

LIVE Citizenship Bill protests: Army out in Guwahati, Modi calls for peace

Protesters attack houses of Bharatiya Janata Party and Asom Gana Parishad in parts of Assam over Citizenship Amendment Bill.

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

assam protests, citizenship bill, guwahati
Police cane protesters protesting the Citizenship Amendment 2019 in Guwahati on December 11, 2019. (Photo: PTI)
The Indian Army marched through Guwahati to assure peace as Assam's capital braced for another day of protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which has faced stiff resistance from Opposition parties, minority groups and student bodies.

Guwahati was placed under indefinite curfew Wednesday and the paramilitary Assam Rifles was deployed in Tripura as protesters in two the northeastern states bordering Bangladesh, feared that the Bill would lead to an influx of settlers if it becomes law.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh