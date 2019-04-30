CJI case: Ex SC employee not to participate before in-house inquiry panel

-
ALSO READ
Importance of being No. 2: Sharad Bobde to sail an uncharted course
Justice N V Ramana opts out of panel probing allegations against CJI
Larger conspiracy to frame CJI in sexual harassment case? SC orders inquiry
SC asks lawyer to present proof he was asked to frame CJI Ranjan Gogoi
SC Collegium clears names of 16 lawyers for appointment as HC judges
-
A former apex court employee, who levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, decided Tuesday not to participate any more before the in-house inquiry panel.
The employee said in a statement that Tuesday was the third day she had gone to participate before the three-member panel headed by Justice S A Bobde.
"But due to serious concerns and reservations, I am no longer participating in these in-house committee proceedings," she said in a statement.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU