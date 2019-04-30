JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Army to send pictures of 'Yeti' footprints to domain expert: Report
Business Standard

CJI case: Ex SC employee not to participate before in-house inquiry panel

The employee said in a statement that Tuesday was the third day she had gone to participate before the three-member panel headed by Justice S A Bobde

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Supreme Court

A former apex court employee, who levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, decided Tuesday not to participate any more before the in-house inquiry panel.

The employee said in a statement that Tuesday was the third day she had gone to participate before the three-member panel headed by Justice S A Bobde.

"But due to serious concerns and reservations, I am no longer participating in these in-house committee proceedings," she said in a statement.
First Published: Tue, April 30 2019. 19:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU