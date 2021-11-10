Climate change: Loss of glaciers will hurt tourism, power supplies and more

-
ALSO READ
Extreme sea level events likely every year by end of this century: IPCC
COP26: Little time, but 'mountain to climb' at UN climate talks
UN chief urges 'rapid' emission cuts to curb climate change
Centre forms expert committee for sustainable climate finance
Global average temp rise of 1.5 degrees Celsius in next 20 years: UN report
-
From the southern border of Germany to the highest peaks in Africa, glaciers around the world have served as moneymaking tourist attractions, natural climate records for scientists and beacons of beliefs for indigenous groups.
With many glaciers rapidly melting because of climate change, the disappearance of the ice sheets is sure to deal a blow to countries and communities that have relied on them for generations — to make electricity, to draw visitors and to uphold ancient spiritual traditions.
The ice masses that formed over millennia from compacted snow have been melting since the time of the Industrial Revolution, a process that has accelerated in recent years.
The retreat can be seen in Africa, on the border of Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where the jagged peaks of the Rwenzori Mountains jut into the sky above a jungle. The peaks once held more than 40 glaciers, but fewer than half of them remained by 2005. Experts believe the last of the mountains’ glaciers could disappear within 20 years. The disappearance means trouble for land-locked Uganda, which gets nearly half of its power from hydroelectricity, including the power plants that rely on steady water flow from the Rwenzori glaciers.
“That hydroelectric power runs much better on more regular flows than it does peak and troughs,” said Richard Taylor, hydrogeology professor, University College, London.
On the southern edge of Germany’s border with Austria, only half a square kilometre of ice remains on five glaciers combined. Experts estimate that is 88 per cent less than the amount of ice that existed around 1850, and that the remaining glaciers will melt in 10 to 15 years.
As glaciers vanish, experts say, local ecosystems will begin to change as well— something already being studied at the Humboldt Glacier in Venezuela, which could disappear within the next two decades.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU