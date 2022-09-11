JUST IN
Climate extremes expose gaps in infra planning of India's mega cities

Experts say twin challenge of infra redevelopment and climate adaptation are both out of the ambit of sparsely financed municipal corporations

Topics
Climate Change | Infra Projects

Pratigya Yadav & Shreya Jai  |  New Delhi 

Bengaluru, rains, floods

The Silicon Valley of India was once a shining example of rapid urbanisation, job generation and growth of new-age businesses. But everything came crashing down with Bengaluru having had to battle urban flooding the past few weeks. Overnight rain–the heaviest for September in 75 years–submerged large parts of the city, causing an estimated economic loss of Rs 225 crore.

First Published: Sun, September 11 2022. 16:00 IST

