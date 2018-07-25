Confused about Railways ticket refund rules? Here's your one-stop guide

If booking train ticket is a hassle, cancelling it and getting a refund is not an easy job either.

One of the most searched queries that railway passengers have is — how much money will they get after cancelling the tickets.

Refund of money depends on many factors. Time of your cancellation prior to the departure of the train, status of the train, whether the reservation is partially confirmed or unreserved, etc, Railways takes several such factors are taken into account while offering a refund.

Here are the rules

1. If a is cancelled up to 48 hours before the scheduled departure of the train, here are the cancellation charges

a. For 1st AC/ Executive class, it is Rs 240

b. For AC 2 Tier / First Class, it is Rs 200

c. For AC 3 Tier / AC Chair car/ AC 3 Economy, it is Rs 180

d. Rs 120 for sleeper class and Rs 60 for second class

2. If your reserved ticket has been cancelled within 48 hours and up to 12 hours before the scheduled train, the cancellation charge will be at the 25 per cent of the fare subject to a minimum charge as mentioned above.

3. If the train is cancelled between12 hours and up to four hours before the scheduled departure of the train, cancellation charges will be 50 per cent of the fare paid subject to the minimum cancellation rate. There will not be any refund if you cancel your ticket within four hours of your scheduled departure (after the chart is prepared).

4. For partially confirmed tickets, a refund will be generated up to 30 minutes before the scheduled departure.





5. If you have a RAC (reservation against cancellation) ticket or wait-listed ticket, you have to cancel it 30 minutes prior to the scheduled departure of the train to get the refund.

6. If you book an e-ticket, it should be cancelled through the internet and the refund will come to your account. Applicable charges will be deducted. Filing of TDR (ticket deposit receipt) or ticket deposit receipt is not required.

7. There will not be any refund on cancellation of confirmed Tatkal tickets.

8. For a PRS (Passenger Reservation System) counter ticket, you can avail of full refund three days prior to the commencement of the train.

9. If a train is running late by more than three hours, you can file TDR with a proper reason for claiming a refund.



10. No refund of fare shall be admissible on RAC e-tickets in case the ticket is not cancelled or TDR not filed online up to thirty minutes before the scheduled departure of the train.