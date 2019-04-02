Cong manifesto, PMI data, Modi's rally in Bihar and more: Top news of today

Before you start the day, let's take a quick look at some of the major events in the country that are likely to make headlines today. From the release of the Congress party's manifesto to Narendra Modi's rally in Bihar, here are some of the most important news events scheduled for today that will be keenly watched.

1. Congress to release manifesto for LS polls today

Congress party will release its manifesto for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls on April 2. The manifesto will be released by party president Rahul Gandhi at the Congress headquarters. Justice policy, women reservation, farm loan waiver among others will be the key focus in the manifesto according to a source.

2. Maoists give bandh call on day of PM Modi's visit to Gaya

Proscribed naxal outfit CPI (Maoist) has given a call for Magadh Bandh on April 2 when Prime Minister will address a rally at Gaya's Gandhi Maidan. People of Gaya, the Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Magadh division, would vote on April 11 in the first phase along with three other constituencies of Aurangabad, Nawada and Jamui. Aurangabad, Nawada, Jehanabad and Arwal are also part of the division.

3. on manufacturing sector

Today, for the manufacturing will be released. This would influence trading sentiment.

4. to hold two rallies in Bihar today

Prime Minister will kick off his campaign for the Lok Sabha elections in Bihar on Tuesday with rallies in Jamui and Gaya Lok Sabha seats, both of which go to polls in the first phase, the BJP said on Monday.

According to a release issued by the BJPs state headquarters, the prime minister will be addressing a rally in the afternoon at Jamui where he will be joined by the partys general secretary in-charge for the state Bhupendra Yadav and state president Nityanand Rai.

5. red variant to launch in India today

Samsung recently launched Galaxy A30 in India in Red, Blue, and Black colours. The company made the Black and Blue variants available soon after its announcement. However, the Red variant is yet to hit the Indian market. Now as per reports, the Galaxy A30 Red version will be available for sale in the country from April 2.

6. Army Chief to visit US today for strong military ties

Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat will embark on his four-day official visit to the United States, starting April 2. The visit aims at giving impetus to military ties and enhancing strategic engagements between the two countries.

During his four-day visit, the Army Chief will interact with the senior military hierarchy of the US Armed Forces with an aim to take forward the military to military cooperation.

7. Ford to reveal new SUVs on 2 April

Ford is all set to unveil the new Kuga SUV for the European markets on the 2nd April 2019. The new Ford Kuga SUV will also be launched in the Indian market, sometime at a later stage of 2019.

8. Air India to start Delhi-Kannur flight from April 2

Air India will start direct flights on Delhi-Kannur route from today using its A320neo aircraft.

"The flight will be operated five days a week except on Monday and Thursday," the carrier's spokesperson said.

"Air India has declared to connect Delhi with a direct flight to Kannur and back with effect from April 2, 2019, using state-of-the-art A320neo aircraft," the spokesperson said.

9. EC team to visit TN on April 2 to review poll preparedness

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora will lead an EC delegation here on a two-day visit today to review the poll preparedness for the April 18 Lok Sabha elections, a senior official said Saturday. The Election Commission delegation will meet representatives of political parties, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said.

"The Chief Election Commissioner (Arora) and the other Election Commissioners will be in Chennai on April 2 and 3 to meet representatives of political parties and hold various election-related meetings," he said.