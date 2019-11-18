Congress must lead Parliament charge against govt over economy: Chidambaram

The Congress must lead the Opposition in Parliament to expose the government's "utter mismanagement" of the economy, said senior party leader on Monday.

Chidambaram is jailed in Tihar Prisons in Delhi after investigating agencies arrested him on August 21 for alleged corruption and money laundering during his term as India’s finance minister. His family published his comments on Twitter on his behalf.

"When Parliament opens today, Congress must lead the Opposition to expose the utter mismanagement of the economy." "Which aspect of the economy is doing well? Not one," he said.

"The government seems knowledge proof and refuses to accept valid criticism and genuine advice."

Congress party’s Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, has said that Chidambaram should be allowed to attend Parliament.

Parliament's Winter Session is expected to see the Opposition and government sparring over issues like the economic slowdown, situation in Kashmir and the Citizenship (amendment) Bill.