JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News

Winter session LIVE updates: Open to discussions on all issues, says Modi
Business Standard

Congress must lead Parliament charge against govt over economy: Chidambaram

Govt has 'utterly mismanaged' economy, says Congress leader.

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram after being produced in the Rouse Avenue Court in connection with the INX Media corruption case, in New Delhi. Photo: PTI
Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram after being produced in the Rouse Avenue Court in connection with the INX Media corruption case, in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

The Congress must lead the Opposition in Parliament to expose the government's "utter mismanagement" of the economy, said senior party leader P Chidambaram on Monday.

Chidambaram is jailed in Tihar Prisons in Delhi after investigating agencies arrested him on August 21 for alleged corruption and money laundering during his term as India’s finance minister. His family published his comments on Twitter on his behalf.

"When Parliament opens today, Congress must lead the Opposition to expose the utter mismanagement of the economy." "Which aspect of the economy is doing well? Not one," he said.

"The government seems knowledge proof and refuses to accept valid criticism and genuine advice."

Congress party’s Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, has said that Chidambaram should be allowed to attend Parliament.

Parliament's Winter Session is expected to see the Opposition and government sparring over issues like the economic slowdown, situation in Kashmir and the Citizenship (amendment) Bill.
First Published: Mon, November 18 2019. 10:27 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU